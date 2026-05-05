“That's another one of these stocks that is part of the great change in compute,” Cramer added.

Lending support to his choice, TTM Technologies, on April 29, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

TTM Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 67 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $845.976 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $789.839 million.

When asked about Pershing Square Inc. (NYSE:PS) , he said, “Obviously, the IPO itself did not price well, but we have to see. I want to see a couple quarters and then get a sense of what's really going on.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman‘s long-awaited IPO of Pershing Square raised $5 billion and renewed attention on listed investment vehicles. The fund offers public market investors access to Ackman’s concentrated, activist-driven strategy.

Price Action

TTM Technologies shares fell 1% to settle at $157.47 on Monday.

Pershing Square shares dipped 10% to close at $34.21.

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