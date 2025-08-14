Bill Ackman Bets On These 2 Magnificent 7 Stocks: Pershing Square Q2 Portfolio Revealed

Legendary investor Bill Ackman is boosting his bets on several Magnificent Seven stocks, according to a 13F filing released Thursday.

Here's a look at Ackman's new investments and which stocks he added to his stake.

Second Quarter Changes

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management revealed its changes made to its stock portfolio during the second quarter Thursday, with the portfolio keeping many of the same positions from the first quarter.

Pershing disclosed a new stake of 5,823,316 in Amazon.com Inc. AMZN during the quarter.

The Ackman-led hedge fund increased positions in four stocks in the second quarter, which were as follows, as reported by 13finfo:

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL : +21%

: +21% Hertz Global Holdings HTZ : +2%

: +2% Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT : +1%

: +1% Brookfield Corporation: increased by less than 1%

In the second quarter, Ackman and Pershing also exited their position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP, with their holdings being the ticker CP.TO from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Ackman's Top Holdings

Based on the new 13F from Thursday, these are the top positions in the Pershing Square stock portfolio, ranked by dollar, as of June 30, 2025.

Uber Technologies UBER : $2.8 million, 21% of portfolio

: $2.8 million, 21% of portfolio Brookfield Corporation (BN.TO): $2.5 million, 19%

(BN.TO): $2.5 million, 19% Restaurant Brands International QSR : $1.5 million, 11%

: $1.5 million, 11% Amazon.com Inc: $1.3 million, 9.3%

$1.3 million, 9.3% Howard Hughes Holdings HHH : $1.3 million, 9.3%

: $1.3 million, 9.3% Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG : $1.2 million, 8.8%

: $1.2 million, 8.8% Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG : $1.1 million, 8.2%

: $1.1 million, 8.2% Alphabet Inc Class A : $945,117, 6.9%

: $945,117, 6.9% Hilton Worldwide : $807,164, 5.9%

: $807,164, 5.9% Hertz Global Holdings : $109,096, 0.8%

: $109,096, 0.8% Seaport Entertainment Group SEG : $93,693, 0.7%

Uber remains Ackman's largest stock holding in the quarter, followed by Brookfield Corporation. The combined stakes in Alphabet Class A and Class C would rank third in the portfolio.

The new purchase of Amazon makes the ecommerce giant one of the top five holdings.

