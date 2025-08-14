August 14, 2025 5:22 PM 2 min read

Bill Ackman Bets On These 2 Magnificent 7 Stocks: Pershing Square Q2 Portfolio Revealed

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Legendary investor Bill Ackman is boosting his bets on several Magnificent Seven stocks, according to a 13F filing released Thursday.

Here's a look at Ackman's new investments and which stocks he added to his stake.

Second Quarter Changes

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management revealed its changes made to its stock portfolio during the second quarter Thursday, with the portfolio keeping many of the same positions from the first quarter.

Pershing disclosed a new stake of 5,823,316 in Amazon.com Inc. AMZN during the quarter.

The Ackman-led hedge fund increased positions in four stocks in the second quarter, which were as follows, as reported by 13finfo:

  • Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL: +21%
  • Hertz Global Holdings HTZ: +2%
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT: +1%
  • Brookfield Corporation: increased by less than 1%

In the second quarter, Ackman and Pershing also exited their position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP, with their holdings being the ticker CP.TO from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Read Also: Trump Mulls Fannie, Freddie Share Sale—Backed By Bill Ackman

Ackman's Top Holdings

Based on the new 13F from Thursday, these are the top positions in the Pershing Square stock portfolio, ranked by dollar, as of June 30, 2025.

  • Uber Technologies UBER: $2.8 million, 21% of portfolio
  • Brookfield Corporation (BN.TO): $2.5 million, 19%
  • Restaurant Brands International QSR: $1.5 million, 11%
  • Amazon.com Inc: $1.3 million, 9.3%
  • Howard Hughes Holdings HHH: $1.3 million, 9.3%
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG: $1.2 million, 8.8%
  • Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG: $1.1 million, 8.2%
  • Alphabet Inc Class A: $945,117, 6.9%
  • Hilton Worldwide: $807,164, 5.9%
  • Hertz Global Holdings: $109,096, 0.8%
  • Seaport Entertainment Group SEG: $93,693, 0.7%

Uber remains Ackman's largest stock holding in the quarter, followed by Brookfield Corporation. The combined stakes in Alphabet Class A and Class C would rank third in the portfolio.

The new purchase of Amazon makes the ecommerce giant one of the top five holdings.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$230.822.79%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.85
Growth
90.11
Quality
63.63
Value
51.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$43.01-1.08%
CP Logo
CPCanadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd
$73.66-2.60%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$203.700.33%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$202.660.35%
HHH Logo
HHHHoward Hughes Holdings Inc
$73.49-1.42%
HLT Logo
HLTHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
$270.34-0.92%
HTZ Logo
HTZHertz Global Holdings Inc
$5.30-1.49%
QSR Logo
QSRRestaurant Brands International Inc
$65.18-0.52%
SEG Logo
SEGSeaport Entertainment Group Inc
$25.953.72%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$91.090.29%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved