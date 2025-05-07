Axon Enterprise Stock Pops On Q1 Earnings: Key Details

Axon Enterprise Inc AXON shares are rising in after-hours Wednesday after the company beat first-quarter estimates and raised its full-year guidance.

Q1 Earnings: Axon reported first-quarter revenue of $603.63 million, beating analyst estimates of $583.76 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.27 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 31% year-over-year. Axon’s first-quarter results were led by strength in Software and Services, which generated $263 million in revenue, up 39% year-over-year.

Axon raised its full-year guidance from a range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion to a new range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion versus estimates of $2.62 billion.

“Strong alignment with our customers, expanding vertical applications and sustained product innovation underpin Axon’s increased outlook for the remainder of the year,” the company said.

AXON Price Action: Axon Enterprise shares were up 4.68% at $630 in extended trading at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.