The major indexes, which had been climbing following Trump’s election victory, lost momentum this week, with the S&P 500 down 2.1%, the Nasdaq dropping 3.2%, and the Dow shedding 1.2%.

October consumer inflation matched expectations, but producer inflation exceeded forecasts, sparking concerns about the sustainability of disinflation as the year closes.

Investor sentiment weakened further after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made unexpectedly hawkish comments, emphasizing the Fed’s cautious approach and lack of urgency to reduce interest rates. As a result, market expectations for a December rate cut have significantly decreased, leaving traders uncertain about the Fed's next steps.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Trump Plans To Erase EV Tax Credit: Tesla Analyst Says It’s ‘Net Bullish,’ Calls Sell-Off ‘Wrong Knee-Jerk Reaction’,” by Adam Eckert, discusses Donald Trump’s plan to end the $7,500 EV tax credit, which initially caused a sell-off in Tesla Inc. TSLA shares. However, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees it as a “net bullish” move for Tesla long-term, with minimal impact due to the company's strong market position.

“Bitcoin To Peak Between $100K-150K, Solana To Top $600 This Cycle, Say Hedge Funds, VCs,” by Aniket Verma reveals predictions from venture capital and hedge fund managers that Bitcoin BTC/USD could peak at $150,000 and Solana SOL/USD at $600 this bull cycle, reflecting tempered optimism amid recent market volatility.

“Disney Q4 Earnings Show ‘A Lot To Like’: Analyst Calls It ‘High-Quality’ Profit Growth Performer,” by Chris Katje, highlights The Walt Disney Company DIS exceeding Q4 direct-to-consumer profit estimates and unveiling multi-year guidance, prompting analysts like Guggenheim’s Michael Morris to raise price targets, citing double-digit EPS growth expected by 2026.

The Bears

“Spirit Airlines Nears Bankruptcy, Creditors May Approve Equity ‘Cancellation:’ Here’s What It Means For Investors As Shares Fall With A Thud,” by Rishabh Mishra, details Spirit Airlines Inc.‘s SAVE 63% share plunge after delaying Q3 earnings and entering restructuring talks, potentially canceling existing equity.

“Gold ETF Hit With $1 Billion Outflow: Investors Dump Safe Haven Asset After Trump Win,” by Piero Cingari, highlights a $1 billion outflow from SPDR Gold Trust GLD as investors shift from gold, citing expectations of a stronger dollar and economic growth under Donald Trump’s re-election, while Bitcoin gains popularity as “digital gold.”

“What Is Plug Power’s Future? Analysts Warn Of Cash Crunch And Slow Hydrogen Market Growth,” by Lekha Gupta, highlights concerns over Plug Power Inc.‘s PLUG high cash burn and weak Q3 results, with analysts forecasting revenue below estimates for 2024 and 2025, despite potential DOE loan support and European hydrogen project backing.

