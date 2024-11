US Stocks May Cool As Trump Win-Fueled Rally Nears Potential Pause Amid Profit-Taking, Says Investment Bank: '...May Limit Further Upside'

Citigroup Inc. forecasts a blip in the ongoing stock market rally, which has been unfolding since the U.S. presidential elections. As per the strategists at Citigroup, the rally fueled by Donald Trump's return to the White House will lose steam as investors start to book profits.