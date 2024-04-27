Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq just had their best week since November, rising 2.7% and 4.2% respectively, ending their recent streaks of losses. The Dow also increased slightly by 0.7%.

Tech stocks, represented by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, saw their strongest performance of 2024 after four weeks of declines, boosted by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and strong corporate earnings.

However, U.S. economic growth decelerated in the first quarter and unexpected rises in key inflation metrics have postponed discussions on potential interest rate cuts.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Microsoft Q3 Shines Light On ‘AI Innovation Cycle’: Analysts See ‘Plenty Of Runway For Growth'”, by Chris Katje, reports that Microsoft Corporation MSFT exceeded third-quarter financial expectations, with analysts optimistic about its AI-driven growth potential, especially in Azure, and forecasting substantial future revenue.

“Trader Who Turned $15K Into $5M Predicts These 4 Meme Coins To Emulate The Success Of DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI”, by Khyathi Dalal, describes cryptocurrency influencer Crash‘s forecast that Brett (BRETT), Bobo (BOBO), Pepe PEPE/USD and Resistance Dog (REDO) could match the past successes of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in the meme coin market.

“Palantir’s ‘Rock Concert’ AI Sales Strategy Is Rapidly Boosting Commercial Sales: ‘We Can’t Do Enough Of Them'”, by Adam Eckert, explains how Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is innovatively using boot camps, reminiscent of rock concerts, to dramatically increase its commercial sales without a traditional sales team, as described by CEO Alex Karp.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Tesla Posts Strongest Session Since January 2022: Is A Trend Reversal Underway?

Ford CEO Jim Farley Reposts Video Of F-150 Lightning Powering A Bounce House After Generator Failed

Microsoft’s Azure Strength Could Rub Off On This Warren Buffett-Backed Stock And Another Big Cloud Player, Says Analyst

The Bears

“Crypto ‘Greed Almost At All-Time High, But Prices Are Not’ Warns Trader: ‘This Cycle Is Kinda Cooked'”, by Khyathi Dalal, details a trader’s observation that despite the greed index reaching near record levels, the actual market prices for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD have not escalated, hinting at potential market instability.

Loading... Loading...

“Stock Manipulation In Trump Media & Technology Group Stock? CEO Devin Nunes Urges House GOP Leaders To Investigate”, by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, reports that Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT, has requested a Congressional investigation into potential stock manipulation, citing unusually high costs and questionable trading practices involving DJT shares.

“Tesla ‘Is Now Enron, Folks:’ Facebook Co-Founder Claims Musk’s EV Giant Is Cooking Up Some FSD Data”, by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Facebook (now Meta), has accused Tesla, Inc. TSLA and CEO Elon Musk of misrepresenting Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities, likening the company’s situation to the infamous Enron scandal.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Apple In Trouble? Tim Cook Reportedly Cuts Vision Pro Shipment Forecasts By Up To 50%, Analyst Says Demand Has ‘Fallen Sharply’

Affirm Stock Drops As Walmart Rolls Out New Payment Options: The Details

Intel ‘Still A Work In Progress’ As ‘Turnaround Efforts Take Root,’ Analysts Say After Q1 Disappointment

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.