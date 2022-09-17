Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta, Bitcoin And An Investor Darling Down 70%

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.

The markets ended the week in the red for the fourth time in five weeks. The S&P 500 was off by 5.15%, the Dow Industrials were down by 4.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 5.97% this week.

The downturn came in reaction to Tuesday's CPI report, which found that inflation was up by 8.3% year-over-year in August. Investors are now bracing for the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate hike announcement next week. Most expect the Fed to raise rates by another 75 basis-points.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger,'" by Shanthi Rexaline, explores why hedge fund Worm Capital’s founder Arne Alsin thinks Tesla Inc TSLA has "barely scratched the surface of what this company can become."

In "Big Tech Analyst Sees Choppy Waters Ahead, But Says You Can Buy Apple, Meta Right Now: 'TikTok Eventually Is Going To Get Banned,'" Adam Eckert explains why Loup Ventures' Gene Munster has been adding to positions in Apple Inc AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc META.

"'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution," by Samyuktha Sriram, explains what Robert Kiyosaki means by saying that the Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Skybridge Capital Founder Anthony Scaramucci Breaks Down The Juicy Details Of The FTX Deal

Amid Wall Street Bloodbath, Cathie Wood Picks Up Over $16M Each In Roku And This Video Communications Stock

Here's How Many Extra Subscribers Netflix Is Expecting With Ad-Supported Plan

The Bears

In "Google Parent Slashes Projects At Product Innovation Unit By 50% Amid Pivot To Artificial Intelligence: Report," Shanthi Rexaline writes that Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL told the employees at its in-house R&D division that the number of incubator projects is being cut in half.

"Once An Investor Darling, Insiders Shunned Buying Stock This Year, Despite Shares Dropping 70%," by Arron Bry, points out that even though shares of Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are down 70% in the past year, company executives and insiders aren't buying the stock.

"'Worsening Trends' In Cannabis Retail Are Here: Can The Downtrend Reverse?" by Jelena Martinovic, looks at the worsening growth trend for cannabis companies like Cresco Labs CRLBF and Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF in seven out of 10 analyzed states.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

CPI Data Throws The SPY, Stock Market Into Chaos: What's Going On?

US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Strategies Draw Concerns From VR Developers

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.