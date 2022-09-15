ñol

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 15, 2022 7:28 AM | 1 min read
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”

What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Kiyosaki explained his stance on the matter by likening Bitcoin to an auditor that audits the actions of the Federal Reserve, which he considers to be a “Marxist organization” because it is a central bank. The author believes that the digital currency movement centered around Bitcoin is a way for people to “fight back” against the system.

“Blockchain technology audits the Fed, audits Wall Street…so the young people who are coming up today, they want blockchain because we need an auditor,” said Kiyosaki.

Kiyosaki said that if Bitcoin goes down to the $1,000 level, he would “back up the truck” but if the market-leading cryptocurrency hits $25,000, he would not buy anymore.

The bestselling author is known to have tweeted several times over the last year about the price of Bitcoin and his predictions of large-scale stock market crashes. On June 30, Kiyosaki said that ongoing inflation is “fake” and part of the government’s “Marxist agenda.”

Price Action: At press time, BTC was trading at $20,167, up just 0.21% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

