Have Tech Stocks Bottomed? World's Largest Hedge Fund's Holdings Suggest Yes

The market downturn seen in the first half of the year was led by tech stocks, and Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund run by billionaire investor Ray Dalio was quick to capitalize on the weakness in the space, a 13F filing by the firm showed.
What Happened: Bridgewater actively bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Intel Corporation INTC and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.
The Connecticut-based firm, founded in 1975, also bought additional shares of other tech names such as Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Apple, Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Netflix, Inc. NFLX.
Notably, the firm took a fresh position in e-commerce giant Amazon, Inc. AMZN.
Here are Bridgewater’s latest positions in tech stocks:
- Meta: 586,655 shares (up from 10,907 in Q1)
- Intel: 1.54 million (up from just under a million in Q1)
- AMD: 590,316 (up from 147,102 in Q1)
- Amazon: 149,250 (up from no position in Q1)
- Netflix: 124,840 (up from 4,025 in Q1)
- Microsoft: 124,452 (up from 69,367 in Q1)
- Apple: 100,891 (up from 12,185 in Q1)
- Alphabet: 49,198 (up from 1,772 in Q1)
The bulking up on tech stocks by the astute investor may suggest the sector has bottomed. Earlier this week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index entered the bull market territory, rising more than 20% from its mid-June lows.
In Friday trading, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK was rising 1.16% at $149.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
