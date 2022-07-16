Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Twitter, Disney, Netflix, Ford, Tesla And This Warren Buffett-Backed Stock

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

A 41-year-high inflation reading sent the markets lower this week, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics June Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% in June. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve, as the market sees a more than 40% likelihood that interest rates will be raised by 1% at the Fed's July meeting.

The three major indexes saw a relatively modest drop, with the S&P 500 dipping by 0.9%, the Dow falling by 0.2% and the Nasdaq dropping by 1.6% for the week.

Investors also reacted to earnings reports from major banks, along with retails sales numbers for June that came in better than expected.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"After F-150 Lightning's Success, Ford Could Launch EV Versions Of These Models," by Chris Katje, details the new trademarks filed by Ford Motor Company F for potential electric versions of its Ford Maverick and Ford Ranger pickup trucks.

In "Why Rockefeller International Chairman Sees Bitcoin Emerging As A Steadier Asset," Samyuktha Sriram writes that Ruchir Sharma, managing director and chairman of Rockefeller International, believes that Bitcoin BTC/USD and the crypto market will return as a steadier asset class.

"Disney And Netflix Plan New Strategies For Streaming Service Advertising," by Phil Hall, outlines the new strategies announced by Walt Disney Co. DIS and Netflix Inc NFLX to solidify the advertising on their respective streaming services.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon Experience Record Losses, But Investors Remain Hopeful: Benzinga Survey

Analyst Says Qualcomm Shifting Allegiance Will Help This Apple Supplier Stay Markedly Ahead Of Samsung

Here's Why Alibaba Stock Looks Ready To Bounce

The Bears

"Tesla Loses Key AI Executive: How Elon Musk Reacted," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, looks at the potential impact of Tesla Inc’s TSLA senior director of artificial intelligence, Andrej Karpathy, announcing that he has left the company, and CEO Elon Musk's reaction.

In "Speculations Over Warren Buffett Selling Stake Leads To 11% Slump In Auto Stock," Navdeep Yadav writes about speculation that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) may have adjusted its holding of Chinese automotive giant BYD Co. Ltd BYDDF.

"Is Twitter Stock Heading To $11? Why This Analyst Says Yes," by Adam Eckert, explains why Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett says shares of Twitter Inc TWTR could sink to $11 as the company initiates a lawsuit involving its acquisition deal.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Former Disney Employees Sue Over Vaccine, Mask Rules

Alibaba, Tencent Fined By Chinese Regulator Over Non-Compliance With Anti-Monopoly Rules

Charlie Munger Says Avoid Crypto Like An 'Open Sewer'

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.