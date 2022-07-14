Analyst Says Qualcomm Shifting Allegiance Will Help This Apple Supplier Stay Markedly Ahead Of Samsung

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM will likely be the sole supplier of Qualcomm, Inc.'s QCOM 5G chips in 2023 and 2024, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The assumption, according to the TFI International Securities analyst — best known for his accurate predictions around Apple, Inc. AAPL products — is based on his latest survey.

"It's a super win-win for the two companies," Kuo said.

The analyst noted that Qualcomm had been South Korean electronics giant Samsung's customer for the most critical advanced node. Now that the U.S. wireless chipmaker is widely expected to shift allegiance to TSMC, the Taiwanese foundry will markedly lead Samsung in advanced node technology until at least 2025, he added.

Process node refers to a specific chip manufacturing process and its design rules. Smaller process nodes are often called advanced process nodes as they use smaller but faster and more power-efficient processors.

Price Action: NYSE-listed shares of TSMC closed Wednesday's session 2.77% higher at $81.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.