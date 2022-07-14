Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon Experience Record Losses, But Investors Remain Hopeful: Benzinga Survey

In a recently conducted Benzinga survey, our users answered a question regarding where they see the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closing at the end of the year.

We posed the following question to our users to gain more insight into their market outlook for 2022:

Down 21% in 2022, where do you believe the S&P 500 will close at the end of the year?

The average response was that the index would rise to 4,097 points before year-end. The index currently stands at 3,739.43 points at the time of publishing. If users are correct, then the index will increase 9.56% before 2023. The S&P 500 index is down 22% to start the year and has constantly decreased each month. While a 9.56% increase isn’t impossible, it seems to be very unlikely.

The index is composed of the nation's most powerful companies from a variety of sectors. Many investors, analysts and economists use the index as the main indicator of market conditions. Components include Apple, Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA.

All of the companies previously listed have been in the red all year as stocks continue to fall. Investors are now officially experiencing a “bear market” due to possible U.S. recession and high inflation. Benzinga previously reported the S&P 500 index had its worst first half in 52 years as prices continue to fall.

While there remains a chance that the index will rise before year-end, it seems more likely that it will continue to fall for the remainder of the year.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in July 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Henry Khederian also contributed to this story.

Benzinga illustration by Kurt Wild.