Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Chevron And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

After weeks of pain, investors got some relief this week as the three major indices saw a strong bounce. The Dow Industrials gained 5.4% while the S&P 500 was up 6.4%, the biggest weekly advances for the indexes since late May. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, roared back with a gain of 7.5%, its best week since March.

There was additional optimism from the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment report, which showed expectations for inflation five to 10 years into the future had been lower from 3.3% to 3.1%.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"AMD, Nvidia Bulls See Opportunity In The Chip Space After Morgan Stanley Goes Overweight: 'The Valuation Is Really Compelling'," by Adam Eckert, explains why a Morgan Stanley analyst reinstated Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD with an Overweight rating.

In "Tim Cook Opens Up At Last About Apple's AR/MR Project: 'Stay Tuned To See What We Have to Offer'," Shanthi Rexaline writes that Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook has apparently confirmed the iPhone maker's foray into the AR/MR segment.

"Tesla Had A Top 10 Selling Car Globally In 2021: Could It Crack The Top 5 In 2022?" by Chris Katje, point out that electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA is not only dominating sales of the EV automobile markets, it's moving up the leaderboard of all vehicles.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Twitter Partners With Shopify For Shopping Ecosystem: What You Need To Know

Jim Cramer's 5 Takeaways From His Meeting About The Metaverse With Meta Platform's Mark Zuckerberg

Xi Jinping To Take 'More Forceful Measures' To Achieve 2022 Economic Growth Targets

The Bears

"Cathie Wood Sheds Nearly All Walt Disney Exposure With $7M Sale," by Rachit Vats, looks at the latest round of selling of Walt Disney Co DIS stock by Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest Management, as the firm unloaded 76,387 shares this week.

In "Netflix Cuts 300 From Workforce, Continuing 2022 Layoffs After Subscriber Loss: What Investors Should Know," Chris Katje explains the factors leading Netflix Inc NFLX to cut 300 positions across several divisions of the company.

"Joe Biden Calls Chevron CEO 'Sensitive,' Invites Target Chief's Ire Amid Gas Price Debate," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, highlights the exchange between President Joe Biden and Chevron Crop CVX CEO Michael Wirth, after the president criticizing energy firms for high gas prices.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Watch The Bounce: Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley Analysts Foresee Extended Losses

Jerome Powell Says The Fed Underestimated Inflation: Here's Where The Central Bank Went Wrong

Tesla Said To Be Planning 2-Week Halt At Giga Shanghai In July

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.