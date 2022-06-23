Tesla Had A Top 10 Selling Car Globally In 2021: Could It Crack The Top 5 In 2022?

Electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA is not only dominating sales of vehicles in the non-traditional automobile markets, it's moving up the leaderboard of all vehicles. Here’s a look at the top selling vehicle models of 2021 and what could happen in 2022.

What Happened: A Tesla vehicle cracked the top 10 list for vehicle models sold in 2021 globally, according to data from Car Industry.

Here were the top selling models in 2021:

1. Toyota RAV4: 1.13 million units

2. Toyota Corolla: 1.1 million

3. Honda CR-V: 903,000

4. Nissan Sentra: 693,000

5. Toyota Camry: 681,000

6. Honda HR-V: 670,000

7. Ford F-150: 562,000

8. Toyota Hi-Lux: 549,000

9. Tesla Model 3: 508,000

10. Honda Accord: 481,000

Outside of the top 10, Tesla also placed 19th with the Tesla Model Y.

Data was compiled from 106 markets and is said to cover 99.3% of the total global automotive market.

Why It’s Important: Toyota Motor TM dominated the list with three models in the top five and four models in the top 10 overall. The RAV4 and Corolla flipped places from first and second from 2020 and the Camry remained fifth for the second straight year.

The Hi-Lux pickup truck ranked eighth, moving up 13 positions into the top 10, and came close to beating the pickup truck from Ford Motor Company F, which has been the bestselling pickup truck for many years.

The Hi-Lux and Model 3 were the only vehicles to move into the top 10 after not being in the list the previous year.

The Tesla Model 3 moved up 21 positions, making the biggest jump of the top 10 vehicle models.

Sales for the Model 3 were up 40% according to the data, with the Toyota Hi-Lux at 22% and the Honda HR-V at 20% ranking as the top three gainers by increase in units for the top 10 models.

The Tesla Model Y gained 260 positions to move up to 19th place and saw a 412% increase in unit sales with 392,000 moved in 2021, according to the report.

Popular Twitter account Sawyer Merritt, who shares Tesla and electric vehicle industry news, shared the data and said the Tesla Model 3 is expected to enter the top five in 2022 and outsell the Ford F-150.

The Tesla Model Y is also expected to outsell the Model 3 by the end of 2022, according to Merritt.

This would put not one Tesla model in the top five, but two. This would give Toyota and others a run for their money and could really cement Tesla as a leader in the automotive market irrespective of whether the vehicles are internal combustion or electric powered.

In some countries, Tesla has already entered the top five for vehicle models, even topping the list in Switzerland.

“We’ve never seen a $60k-$70k vehicle be able to do Corolla type annual sales numbers. The trajectory suggests Model Y will even surpass it by a wide margin in terms of output,” Merritt tweeted.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.