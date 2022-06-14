Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money.

When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.

Cramer said this is not the time to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX as he believes the commodity rally is over.

When asked about Veru Inc VERU, he said, "We caught a big move. How about we just leave it at that."

The "Mad Money" host said he can’t be behind Cintas Corporation CTAS at 31 times earnings as he believes the Biden Administration wants to be "pro-business but doesn’t know how."

Also Read: 'Plan For The Worst So We Can Operate The Business Through Any Environment,' Coinbase CEO Announces 18% Staff Reduction

With HanesBrands Inc HBI selling at five times earnings, and having a 5% yield, Cramer said he needs to do some work on this as it "seems too strange" to him.

Cramer believes ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, which "looks to be a beneficiary of a lot of more commerce, is getting less commerce." He, therefore, doesn’t want to recommend the stock.

BorgWarner Inc. BWA is not as cheap as it looks, Cramer said. Therefore, he recommends buying Ford, which "would be a better buy."

Check out our premarket coverage here .