Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Netflix, Coinbase, Apple, Rivian And A Biotech Scooped Up By Cathie Wood

It was another difficult week for investors as stock prices continued to fall amid high volatility. It was the eighth straight weekly loss for the Dow industrials, the longest weekly losing streak for the index since 1932. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their seventh consecutive weekly declines, a streak that hasn't been seen since 2001. All three indexes saw losses of close to 3% for the week.

Investors are bracing for further downside as China continues its zero-COVID policy, Russia maintains military operations in Ukraine, and the Fed pursues its monetary tightening policy to get inflation under control.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Longtime Netflix Bear Upgrades The Streaming Stock, But Is It A Better Investment Than Disney," by Adam Eckert, looks at why Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded Netflix Inc NFLX from a Neutral rating to an Outperform rating.

"Is Crypto Dead? Coinbase Has A Message For Skeptics As It Turns 10," by Samyuktha Sriram, highlights a new ad released by crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN

targeted at doubters of the cryptocurrency industry, by declaring "Long Live Crypto."

In "Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Scoops Up $11.5M In Bill Gates-Backed Biotech's Stock," Rachit Vats details exactly how many shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA were purchased this week by Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management.

The Bears

"Morgan Stanley Cuts Rivian Price Target: EV Maker Needs To Restore Confidence It Can Be 'The One' To Challenge Tesla," by Rachit Vats, reports on Morgan Stanley analyst who says that after its blockbuster listing last year, Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN needs to ‘pace itself’ in the near term to be able to reinforce investor confidence.

In "Michael Burry Is Betting Against Apple: Here's The Size Of 'The Big Short' Investor's Stake," Chris Katje details the size of a short position Michael Burry has taken on Apple Inc AAPL which was revealed in a recent 13F filing.

"One Of Warren Buffett's Favorite Fund Managers Exits Entire Alibaba Position," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why one of Warren Buffett's favorite investors sold his entire holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Inc BABA, but maintained his position in JD.com Inc JD.

