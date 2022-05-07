Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla And Why Meta Is Blaming Apple For User Loss

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

It was another rough week for the markets, as the losses for 2022 continued to pile up. The Dow saw its sixth consecutive negative week, with a drop of 0.24%. The S&P 500 came down by 0.21%, while the Nasdaq saw the most damage, losing 1.54%. It was the fifth straight losing week for the S&P 500, as well as the Nasdaq, which is now down 25% from its November 2021 high.

Tech stocks continued to get pummeled, with Amazon.com Inc AMZN finishing the week about 7.7% lower and Shopify Inc SHOP dropping 11.6%.

Investors also got relative clarity on the Fed's interest rate hiking plan, as the target fed funds rate was increased by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"You Can Now Stream Apple Music On Roku Devices," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, looks at the impact of the announcement that Apple Inc’s AAPL music streaming service is now available on Roku Inc’s ROKU platform.

Chris Katje writes about why May could be a big month for Walt Disney Co DIS investors and fans in, "Could The Force Be With Disney's Stock In May? Several Star Wars Events Could Provide Catalysts For The Media Giant."

In "Bitcoin Is Halfway To The Next Halving: Another Bull Run Incoming?" Adrian Zmudzinski writes that Bitcoin BTC/USD is on its way to decreasing its inflation rate once again, and many crypto enthusiasts believe it may result in another parabolic price increase.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

7 Best Energy Stocks To Buy With Over 6% Dividend Yields: Ecopetrol, Energy Transfer LP And More

Stock Wars: ChargePoint Vs. Volta

New Electric Motorcycle From Harley-Davidson Unit Could Be Unveiled Next Week

The Bears

"Cathie Wood Cuts Twitter Stake By 85% As Elon Musk Bulks Up Takeover Financing — Also Trims Tesla," by Rachit Vats, looks at how many shares of Twitter Inc TWTR and Tesla Inc TSLA Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest Management sold this week, as Elon Musk moves to purchase Twitter.

Adam Eckert reveals which chipmaker stock Steve Weiss decided to sell this week among top semiconductor companies, NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD and Micron Technology Inc MU in, "AMD, Micron Or Nvidia: Which Chip Stock Did This Investor Just Dump And Why?"

"Meta To Hire Fewer People Than Expected, And Blames Apple," by Adrian Zmudzinski, looks at why Meta Platforms Inc. FB recently lost daily users for the first time in its 18-year history, and is blaming Apple Inc AAPL for the loss.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Bill Gates Takes Swipe At Elon Musk Over Twitter Acquisition: 'He Actually Could Make It Worse'

Apple Will No Longer Accept Indian Debit, Credit Cards For App Purchases: Here's Why

Why This AMD Analyst Is Lowering Price Target After Chipmaker's Stellar Q1

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.