You Can Now Stream Apple Music On Roku Devices
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2022 12:36am   Comments
Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) music streaming service is now available on Roku Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROKU) platform.

What Happened: Roku said in a statement that the Apple Music service is available on its platform globally.

Apple Music’s subscribers would be able to stream music on any Roku device including streaming players, Roku TV models, and Roku Streambar Pro

“Apple Music subscribers can access the app with their existing log-in credentials. The app will be available to download later today,” said Roku.

Why It Matters: Roku users who sign up for Apple Music through the Roku channel store can receive a 1-month free trial, according to the statement.

Other music options on Roku include Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and Spotify Technology S.A.’s (NYSE: SPOT) platform. 

Apple TV has been available on Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV service since 2019.

Notably, the Apple TV version available on Roku will not support lossless or spatial audio, according to a Roku spokesperson, The Verge reported

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.2% higher at $157.96 in the regular session. On the same day, Roku shares shot up 11% to $103.13 in regular trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

