Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, General Electric, Netflix, Nvidia And This Plunging Cathie Wood Favorite

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

Investors continue to show concerns about the Fed's tightening monetary policy, the COVID lockdowns in China and the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

It was a rough week and a historically bad month for the markets, as the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.2% Friday, ending the month with a loss of more than 13%. The worst monthly performance for the index since October 2008. So far this year, it's down 21%, marking the worst recorded start to a year.

The S&P 500 meanwhile, fell for the fourth consecutive week, dropping 8.8% in April, and down 13% so far in 2022. It's the worst four-month performance to start the year for the broad market index since 1939.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.9% in April, and now sits over 9% lower since the year began. For the S&P500 and the Dow, April saw the biggest monthly drop since the pandemic-fueled selloff in March 2020.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Are Investors Overreacting To General Electric Earnings? This Investor Can't Wait To Buy More GE Stock," by Adam Eckert, explains why one analyst believes the CEO of

General Electric Co GE will to lead the company's stock higher, even as shares hit a 52-week low this week.

"Apple's Q2 Exceeds Expectations Buoyed By Record Services Revenue, Authorizes $90B Stock Buyback," by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Apple, Inc. AAPL delivered another strong quarter, just ahead of the intensification of supply chain issues due to COVID disruptions in China.

In "Cathie Wood Calls Teladoc A 'Category Killer' In Compelling Defense Of Recent Buys," Adam Eckert writes that Ark Invest's Cathie Wood continues to increase her exposure to some of her highest-conviction holdings, most recently in Teladoc Health Inc TDOC as the price of the stock plunges.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

One Analyst Cuts Disney Price Target, Another Reiterates Buy Rating: Who's Right?

Video Games To The Rescue? Netflix To Have 50 Games By End Of 2022 For Subscribers

Tesla Rival Lucid Bags Deal To Sell 100,000 EVs To Saudi Arabia

The Bears

In" 'It's Only Going To Get Worse:' Apple Privacy Changes Taking Toll On Netflix, Says Palihapitiya," Shivdeep Dhaliwal writes that Social Capital owner and "SPAC King" Chamath Palihapitiya says Netflix Inc NFLX is a canary in the coal mine for the shrinking effectiveness of online advertising.

In "Nvidia's 'Crypto Conundrum' Explained: How A Drop In Digital Currencies Could Impact The Stock," Wayne Duggan points out that NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares have shown surprising weakness so far in 2022, and one analyst says investors are concerned that declining gaming card prices suggest demand could be falling.

"Left-Leaning Group Says Apple, Google Will Need To Rein In Elon Musk-Controlled Twitter," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why a left-leaning non-profit has concerns about Elon Musk purchasing Twitter Inc TWTR, and why the group says the platform may become unsafe under his ownership.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Tesla Shares Plummet Through Key Levels: Did Musk Feed The Stock To The Bears?

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Buy, Sell Or Hold? Netflix, PayPal And The 6 Worst-Performing Stocks Of 2022

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.