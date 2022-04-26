One Analyst Cuts Disney Price Target, Another Reiterates Buy Rating: Who's Right?

Walt Disney Co DIS was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Analysts Clash: BMO reiterated Disney with a Market Perform rating and cut the price target to $140 from $175.

Deutsche Bank reiterated Disney with a Buy rating and a $191 price target.

Who's Right? Chevy Chase Trust's Amy Raskin sided with Deutsche Bank on Tuesday. Despite the stock's dramatic underperformance over the last year, she expects the company to turn things around.

Disney is trading around 23 times forward earnings, which is "really cheap" on a historical basis, Raskin said, yet it remains out of favor.

"We like it here," she said. "I think the fundamentals are pretty good."

The company is poised to continue to benefit from the reopening, Raskin said. Moreover, Raskin doesn't think Disney will face the same issues that Netflix Inc NFLX is dealing with in terms of subscriber losses.

See Also: 'It's Only Going To Get Worse:' Apple Privacy Changes Taking Toll On Netflix, Says Palihapitiya

Disney is set to announce its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on May 11.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares are down about 37% over the last year and nearly 25% year-to-date.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 2.46% at $117.00 at press time.