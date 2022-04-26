Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks.

What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”

In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may be yet to come.”

Why It Matters: Kuo said this week that the Tim Cook-led Apple may not issue third-quarter guidance if there is no significant improvement in Chinese manufacturing.

Apple’s earnings are due Thursday. The Street expects earnings per share to amount to $1.43, according to Benzinga data.

On Tuesday, Apple-rival Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) saw its third-quarter revenue rise 18% year-over-year to $49.4 billion beating an estimate of $49.03 billion.

Google-parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported a rare earnings per share miss on the same day. Alphabet's first-quarter earnings per share amounted to $24.62, falling short of an estimated $26.11 number.

