Left-Leaning Group Says Apple, Google Will Need To Rein In Elon Musk-Controlled Twitter

While Twitter, Inc. TWTR founder Jack Dorsey applauds Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's proposed takeover of the company he created, a left-leaning non-profit organization is voicing concern about how the social media giant could be impacted by the new ownership.

What Happened: The onus of keeping Twitter a safe place lies with the likes of Apple, Inc. AAPL and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG, according to Media Matters for America.

"It is also critical that Google and Apple hold Twitter to the same standards they applied to other apps like Parler — reiterating that Twitter will not get special treatment and that a violation of their terms of service will result in the platform being removed from the app stores," Angelo Carusone, President of Media Matters said in a statement posted on its website.

The accountability now rests with Twitter's top advertisers, he added.

Carusone believes that Musk is likely to roll back several of the basic protections against harassment, abuse and disinformation that the social media platform has put in place over the years. Twitter's dominant market position may also pressure other social media companies to follow suit, he added.

Musk's claim of "freedom of speech," according to Carusone, suggests radicalization. Twitter may now have to give access to former President Donald Trump and others, who were banned from the platform for having repeatedly violated Twitter rules.

Trump, however, clarified that he has no plans to return t o Twitter and will instead work on growing TRUTH Social, the social media platform he established as an alternative to Twitter.

Photo: Created with an image from Web Summit on Flickr