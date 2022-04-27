QQQ
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fluor, Tilray Brands And More

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said stocks, including Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY are impossible to own until the Fed legalizes cannabis.

When asked about Fluor Corporation FLR, Cramer said, "Under no circumstance do you want to buy Fluor. That business is way too hard."

The "Mad Money" host said Transocean Ltd. RIG can be okay.

Also Read: Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store

When asked about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA, Cramer said he would rather go with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD or ONEOK, Inc. OKE. However, Plains is also making a comeback, he added.

When asked about Ally Financial Inc ALLY, Cramer said, "I’d prefer you own one of the majors."

Check out our premarket coverage here.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsPenny StocksMarketsMediaTrading Ideas