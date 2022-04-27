Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fluor, Tilray Brands And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said stocks, including Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY are impossible to own until the Fed legalizes cannabis.

When asked about Fluor Corporation FLR, Cramer said, "Under no circumstance do you want to buy Fluor. That business is way too hard."

The "Mad Money" host said Transocean Ltd. RIG can be okay.

When asked about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA, Cramer said he would rather go with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD or ONEOK, Inc. OKE. However, Plains is also making a comeback, he added.

When asked about Ally Financial Inc ALLY, Cramer said, "I’d prefer you own one of the majors."

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr