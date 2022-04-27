Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk noted early Wednesday morning that former President Donald Trump-founded Truth Social is beating Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and TikTok on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) application store.

Musk took to Twitter to share a screenshot that showed Truth Social leading among Free Apps on the App Store.

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Twitter was placed in the second spot, while TikTok came in fifth.

Trump said Monday that he was not joining Twitter and he would instead begin posting on Truth Social. The former U.S. leader said he doesn’t view Twitter as competition.

