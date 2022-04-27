 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2022 1:20am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk noted early Wednesday morning that former President Donald Trump-founded Truth Social is beating Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and TikTok on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) application store.
Musk took to Twitter to share a screenshot that showed Truth Social leading among Free Apps on the App Store.

Twitter was placed in the second spot, while TikTok came in fifth. 

Trump said Monday that he was not joining Twitter and he would instead begin posting on Truth Social. The former U.S. leader said he doesn’t view Twitter as competition. 

