Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Twitter, Alcoa, BYD, Ford And This E-commerce Platform

Federal Reserve policy and the war in Ukraine continued to weigh on investors, leading to a down week on Wall Street, as all three major indexes ended the week lower.

The S&P 500 fell by 1.3%, ending a three-week winning streak which was its best performance since November 2020. Meanwhile, the Dow was down slightly by 0.3% and the Nasdaq saw the biggest loss among the three indices, declining by 3.9%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to the highest level since March 2019 as bond prices fell sharply lower.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Does Elon Musk's Investment Make Twitter A Serious Buyout Candidate?" by Wayne Duggan, explains why a former hedge fund manager thinks Elon Musk's ownership stake in Twitter Inc TWTR likely means a full company buyout is inevitable.

In "Why This Boring Sector Could Be A Top Trender In The Next Few Years," AJ Fabino writes that the metals and mining sector may not be the most exciting group of assets at the moment, but that could change in the coming years for companies like Alcoa Corp AA.

"Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Increased Stake in This Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker On Monday," by Rachit Vats, says Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management this week further raised its exposure in BYD Co Ltd BYDDY, a Chinese electric vehicle maker that has the backing of veteran investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B).

The Bears

"Apple Analyst Warns Of 'Considerable Risk' For Tech Sector In Coming Months," by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at why a famed Apple Inc AAPL analyst warned on Thursday that there could be more pain ahead for tech stocks.

In "'These Are Not EV Names Yet': Why Pete Najarian Is Backing Out Of Ford, GM Stock," Adam Eckert writes about why Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian sold out of his Ford Motor Co F call options and would have done the same with his General Motors Co GM calls.

"Shopify Is Facing A Class-Action Lawsuit From Crypto Holders: What You Need To Know," by Samyuktha Sriram, provides details on E-commerce platform Shopify Inc SHOP being named in a class-action lawsuit for allegedly failing to safeguard consumer information in a 2020 data breach impacting Ledger cryptocurrency wallets.

