Jim Cramer Highlights Work-From-Home Trend That Could Boost Best Buy, HP Shares

Best Buy Co Inc BBY CEO Corie Barry will be featured on "Mad Money" Thursday night with Jim Cramer.

What To Know: On CNBC's "Squawk On The Street," Cramer teased the show with a work-from-home trend he has noticed of late.

"When the pandemic started, people just did this kind of ad hoc ... jerry-built office, well now they realize, you know what, we're not going back. Let's build a real office," Cramer said.

The trends are unbelievable and yet, don't get talked about enough, he said. Best Buy sells consumer electronics and other products that one might desire for an at-home office, but there's another company in the news Thursday that's a direct play on this trend.

"You know who's at the cornerstone of real office? HP Inc HPQ," Cramer said.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed roughly an 11% stake in HP Wednesday evening.

Mad Money is set to air Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET.

BBY Price Action: Best Buy shares have traded between $85.58 and $141.97 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 0.29% at $91.32 at time of publication.