Why Jim Cramer Prefers Nvidia To 3D Systems

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t like the balance sheet of AT&T Inc T and is also very concerned about the spin-off of WarnerMedia. "I think that they have too much competition given the balance sheet that they have," he added.

Cramer believes that 3D Systems Corporation DDD and their entire 3D world is "just not going to make money for people." He recommends going with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.

He said Gladstone Land Corp LAND shares have been trading very high and he wants to do some research on it. "It’s intrigued me, but it doesn’t have that good [of] yields, " he commented.

When asked about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG, he said, "I think it’s much more a play on whether there’s going to be a spring selling season and people farming again versus say, last year. And I don’t think you’re going to have as good a year as last year."

The "Mad Money" host said if Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD gets its cost lower and continues to grow, it will "grow into a higher stock. But that’s a lot of ifs, and I’m not holding my breath."

Cramer said On Holding AG ONON is an $8-billion company, which is probably very high, as they are not making money. "If they start making money, then I’ll tell you that it’s okay," he added.

Cramer said although he likes SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG, but I "think it’s had too big a bounce, and I’m not going to recommend it." However, the company is making money, and is "probably a pretty good investment, just not great."

