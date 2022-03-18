Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alphabet, Roblox And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alphabet Inc., GOOGL is great.

When asked about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS, Cramer said Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is better than the former.

Cramer said he doesn’t usually recommend gun stocks, when asked about Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. RGR. "It’s a tough call for me," he added.

When asked about Carnival Corporation CCL, the "Mad Money" host said he would buy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, in case he has to buy one. However, he added that he would "rather own the worst airline than the best cruise line."

He said The Western Union Company WU is doing some very good management. "I’m not going to fight you if you want to buy some," he commented.

When asked about Roblox Corporation RBLX, he said, "I think it’s a great concept, but you know what, the market is saying I am wrong, and I am not going to disagree with the market."

Cramer said Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI is the one he wants to own in that group.