Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Uber, Velo3D, Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, Rivian And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a 3D-printing technology company and a popular ride-sharing company.

A tech giant along with a merchandise retail chain were among the bearish calls seen.

It was another down week for the markets, as all three major indexes finished in the red after Friday’s selloff. The Dow industrials tumbled about 2% for the week, its fifth consecutive weekly loss. The S&P 500 was down 2.9%, while and Nasdaq Composite lost 3.5% for the week, marking the fourth weekly loss in the past five weeks for both indexes.

Next week could bring more volatility as the Federal Reserve meets next Tuesday and Wednesday to vote on an anticipated interest rate hike. Fed-funds futures are indicating a 96% probability of a rate increase of 0.25 percentage point.

Meanwhile, the price of oil surged this week, Brent Crude futures were up 3.1% at $112.67. Earlier in the week, they traded above $127.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Cathie Wood Bought Another $70K In This 3D Printing Partner Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX on Friday," by Rachit Vats, explains why Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management added to its exposure in Velo3D Inc VLD, a 3D-printing technology firm that counts Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX among its key customers.

In "Uber Analyst Bullish Following Guidance Update, Says Rising Gas Prices Not A Threat," Wayne Duggan writes that a Bank of America analyst remains bullish on Uber Technologies Inc's UBER outlook, amid rising gas prices, and expects the stock to react favorably to any resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"BofA Is Bullish On Disney While MoffettNathanson Is A Tad Defensive - Read Why," by Anusuya Lahiri, highlights two analyst perspectives on The Walt Disney Co DIS as the company's Parks unit is set to see a spike in activity in the new fiscal year.

The Bears

"Why This Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Thinks Ryan Cohen's Plan May Not Work: 'Pivot In Strategy Won't Fix This Business'," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why an analyst at BofA Securities doesn't share the enthusiasm of investors in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and maintained an Underperform rating on the stock.

In "Apple To Not Launch Next Mac Mini Until 2023, Says Analyst," Madhukumar Warrier writes that a prominent analyst predicted that Apple Inc AAPL may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns.

"Rivian Q4 Results: Earnings And Sales Miss, 909 Vehicle Deliveries And More," by Chris Katje, looks at the fourth quarter financial results announced by Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN that led to a further drop for the company stock.

