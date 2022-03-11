Apple To Not Launch Next Mac Mini Until 2023, Says Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may not launch the updated Mac Mini until next year, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted.

What Happened: Apple could launch the Mac Mini along with the Mac Pro and iMac Pro in 2023, according to Kuo.

Further, the analyst predicted that Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns.

Why It Matters: Kuo had projected earlier this month that Apple may launch the new Mac Mini later this year.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman too had said Apple could unveil Mac Minis with M2 and/or M1 Pro chips this year.

Apple’s 2020 Mac Mini, with its M1 processor pitted against entry-level machines, had fewer ports than the higher-end Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) version.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.7% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $158.52 and further lost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $158.05.

