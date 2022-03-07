Cathie Wood Bought Another $70K In This 3D Printing Partner Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX on Friday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday further raised its exposure in Velo3D Inc VLD, a 3D-printing technology firm that counts Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX among its key customers.

The popular money manager bought 10,000 Velo3D shares — estimated to be worth about $70,300 based on their last closing price — on the dip through two of its actively traded exchange funds.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ together held 7.39 million — worth $52.69 million— in Velo3D before Friday’s trade.

Velo3D stock closed 1.4% lower at $7.03 a share on Friday. It is down 10.3% year-to-date.

Wood's Ark has been steadily buying shares in Velo3D since its market debut in October, which happened via a merger with blank-check firm Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp.

