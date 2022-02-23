Thinking About Buying Stock In Coinbase, Moderna Or Sunnova Energy?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA):

The latest price target for Coinbase was by Goldman Sachs on Jan. 26. The analyst firm set a price target for $288, a possible 62.93% upside. Thirty-four analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for Coinbase’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

The latest price target for Moderna was by Morgan Stanley on Feb. 1. The analyst firm set a price target for $213, a possible 46.93% upside. Twenty-nine analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Moderna’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday’s pre-market session.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

The latest price target for Sunnova Energy was by Truist Securities on Jan. 24. The analyst firm set a price target for 32, a possible 110.94% upside. Seventeen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Sunnova Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

Sunnova Energy is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. The company offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades and onsite power optimization.