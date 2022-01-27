QQQ
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On ArcBest, Ulta Beauty And More

byCraig Jones
January 27, 2022 8:36 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB). Yet with Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) having a really good intermodal business, he recommended going with diversification.

When asked about Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Cramer said markets are not liking these long-term growth stocks after the Federal Reserve changed its stance last November. He recommended buying Roblox as he said it is a great company. "You’ve got your whole life ahead of you," he added.

The "Mad Money" host said Ulta Beauty, Inc’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) CEO Dave Kimbell is doing a fantastic job. "Ulta is one of the retailers that I want to own down in steps, $315, then maybe $300 pick some up," he added.

Cramer said he likes Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) at one time, as it’s a very inexpensive company. "I have to reopen why it’s so inexpensive because holy cow, something is not right there, " he commented.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has more room on the upside, Cramer said. "You stay long that," he said.

Cramer said Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is over after Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) agreed to buy the company. "There’s consolidation going on in this industry" and with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) buying Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), he recommended buying Microsoft.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is a great company, but they overpaid for The Athletic, which has hurt the company’s valuation, Cramer said. "I am sorry because I think it’s a fantastic product, both of them," he commented.

When asked about F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Cramer said, "This is the guys who control basically the ‘red light, green light internet highway,’ but they did have a supply problem, and there’s no room for mistakes anymore in any technology company."

