Why Jim Cramer Like NextEra Energy And Lincoln Electric?

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is the "fastest growing utility." He recommended buying the stock today morning.

When asked about Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), he said, "This is the height of speculation. It doesn’t make any money at all. You literally are hoping that another drug company will buy that company. That’s what must happen."

The "Mad Money" host said, "If we’re near the end of Covid, then Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) needs to continue to go down a little more."

He said Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) represents a better buy.

Cramer said there are too many shoe firms, when asked about On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON). Cramer said he didn’t like Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) and On as they are too expensive and also not making any money.

With a 3.7% yield, Cramer said Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is fine.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is a very good company, Cramer said. "A company that makes things, builds things, sells them for a profit."

Cramer said he likes AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan Salka. The company’s shares have dropped a lot and are selling at just 13 times earnings. "I say you have to nibble right here. Right here. I like it," he commented.

The "Mad Money" host said 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) is a SPAC and he believes GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) should buy it. 23andMe’s stock will move lower in case GSK doesn’t buy it, he said.