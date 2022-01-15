Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Apple, Twitter, Xpeng, Coinbase, Rivian, Alibaba And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer and a tech giant moving into the financial management space.

A leading cryptocurrency exchange along with a new American EV maker were among the bearish calls seen.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, although all three major indexes ended the week with losses as investors consider the prospect of rising interest rates and the release of weaker economic data raised questions about the strength of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

For the week, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each dropped by 0.3%, while the Dow fell 0.9%. The Nasdaq has experienced losses for three straight weeks, while the S&P 500 and Dow each registered their second consecutive weekly losses, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla" Rachit Vats writes about why Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management this week raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip.

"How Apple Can Disrupt The Financial Management Sector And Give Robinhood, PayPal A Run For Their Money," by Shanthi Rexaline looks at the potential for tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to turn the iPhone and its ecosystem into an "ultimate financial management tool," and the impact that could have on companies like PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Adam Eckert reports on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) making moves to enhance its advertising capabilities on its social media platform in, "Could This Investment Help Twitter Further Monetize Its Massive User Base?"

The Bears

"Why Alibaba Is Falling In Hong Kong Today Even As Wider Market Is Up" by Madhukumar Warrier reports on a regulatory filing this week indicating that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Chairman and Group CEO Daniel Zhang has resigned from its board of directors, while Alibaba Group Chief Marketing Officer Pen Hung Tung has been named as his replacement.

In "Coinbase Insiders Sold $331M Of Shares Over The Last 3 Months," Samyuktha Sriram writes about data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that a few executives at Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have been on a share-selling spree since November 2021.

Rachit Vats writes about Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) announcing that the EV maker fell short of its production targets in 2021 in, "Rivian Misses 2021 Production Target Of 1,200 Electric Vehicles: What You Need To Know."

