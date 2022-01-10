 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Battery Supplier LG Energy Eyes $11B IPO: What You Need to Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Battery Supplier LG Energy Eyes $11B IPO: What You Need to Know

South Korea's LG Energy Solutions, which supplies EV batteries to the likes of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: FM) and Volkswagen AG (PNK: VWAGY), is reportedly gearing up for a massive initial public offering.

What Happened: LG Energy is planning to offer 34 million shares at an estimated price range of 257,000 Won to 300,000 Won ($214 to $250), the Financial Times reports.

The company is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korean chemical company LG Chem.

At the high-end of the estimated price range, LG Energy is valued at 70.2 trillion Won ($58.5 billion), which would make it the third most-valued South Korean company after Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the report added.

Trading of the company's shares will likely begin on Jan. 27, 2022.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla, Nikola Call Truce; Week To Forget For Rivian; Sony Jumps Into EV Arena And More

Why It's Important: LG Energy is the second-ranked global battery manufacturer after China's CATL. The South Korean company had a market share of 22% in the 11-months ending November 2021 compared to 29% for CATL, according to SNE Research.

The company is reportedly planning to invest 8.85 trillion Won ($7.3 billion) into its battery plants in South Korea, Poland, the U.S. and China by 2025 tripling its battery production capacity to 400 Giga-watt hours. The public listing is likely to provide the company the wherewithal to pursue its ambitious capacity expansion plan.

LG's nickel-based batteries are pricier than lithium-iron phosphate batteries manufactured by its Chinese rivals.

The company also faces headline risks stemming from the recall of EVs from General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM) and Hyundai Motor Company (PNK: HYMTF) powered by its batteries.

Related Link: Tesla Battery Supplier LG Energy Solution Gets Favorable Verdict In Legal Spat With SK Innovation

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Brothers in Arms: Cannabis And Cryptocurrency
Benzinga Asks: Which Company Could Join The $1-Trillion Market Cap Club Next? Did NVDA, TSM, BRKA Or TCEHY Win?
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Tesla FSD Price Hike, Elon Musk On iPhone Anniversary, Warren Buffett Gets Richer, Bitcoin Outlook, Bob Saget's Death: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Apple Sought Japanese Auto Parts Maker's Help For Apple Car Project: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles LG Energy SolutionNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com