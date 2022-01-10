Coinbase Insiders Sold $331M Of Shares Over The Last 3 Months

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 10, 2022 8:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Insiders Sold $331M Of Shares Over The Last 3 Months

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) executives have sold $331 million worth of Coinbase shares in the last few months, according to recent SEC filings.

What Happened: Data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that a few executives at the crypto exchange have been on a share-selling spree since November 2021.

Co-founder Fred Ehrsam sold shares worth $31,369,99 and Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee sold shares worth $9,007,797 in December 2021 alone.

Ehrsam’s single largest share sale, however, took place on Nov. 4, 2021, when the co-founder sold $63 million worth of shares.

Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Jones also sold shares worth $253,606 in December.

The crypto exchange made headlines shortly after it went public in April 2021 after numerous executives were observed selling over $4.6 billion worth of shares.

Included in this list was Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong who sold 749,999 of his shares worth over $291 million at the time. Armstrong recently acquired a 19,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles worth $133 million in what was reportedly the highest-value home purchase in the area to date.

Price Action: Coinbase shares were down 9.16% in the last month. The stock traded at $232.33 during Monday’s pre-market session.

Related Link: What Is Coinbase Doing That Caused BofA To Upgrade The Stock?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Buys LA Home For $133M

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Buys LA Home For $133M

Brian Armstrong, the billionaire CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), has purchased a $133 million home in Los Angeles. read more
13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

Jan. 3, 2009 could go down as one of the most important dates in the world of cryptocurrency. On this day 13 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and changed the world of cryptocurrency forever. read more
Lawsuit Alleges Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong 'Stole Ideas' From Blockchain Startup

Lawsuit Alleges Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong 'Stole Ideas' From Blockchain Startup

Blockchain accelerator MouseBelt Labs claims that Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong stole ideas from a competing project Knowledgr in a lawsuit filed last Friday. read more
Coinbase Set To Launch NFT Support Via Self-Custody Wallet

Coinbase Set To Launch NFT Support Via Self-Custody Wallet

Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) plans to add non-fungible token (NFT) support to its self-custody wallet software, the Coinbase Wallet. read more