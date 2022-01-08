Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Tesla, ViacomCBS, Tilray, Salesforce And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a top electric vehicle manufacturer and a media company making waves with its streaming service.

A Chinese e-commerce company along with a Canadian cannabis giant were among the bearish calls seen.

Stocks finished lower Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite booked its worst week since Feb. 26 2021, declining 4.6%. The S&P 500 index dropped 1.9% for its worst week since Dec. 17 2021, while the Dow ended the week falling only 0.3%.

The Labor Department report for December showed that the U.S. added 199,000 jobs, well below the 422,000 additional jobs economists were expecting for the month. The numbers reflecting the impact of the fast-spreading omicron variant on the jobs market. However, the unemployment rate was down to 3.9% from 4.2%.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tesla Analysts Up Price Target Following Q4 Deliveries Beat; '2022 The Year EV Maker Begins To Perform Like A Tera-Cap'" By Shanthi Rexaline looks at the price targets for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) being provided by various analysts after the EV maker reported stellar fourth-quarter numbers.

Wayne Duggan looks at the growth of ViacomCBS Inc's (NYSE: VIAC) streaming service Paramount+ as the company reported downloads were up 48% year-over-year in the fourth quarter in "Holiday Streaming Wars: ViacomCBS, Spotify Impress In December, While Disney And Netflix Downloads Drop."

In "Why Analyst Sees GM's All-Electric Silverado Launch On Wednesday As A 'Renaissance' Moment For Legacy Automaker," Rachit Vats writes about an analyst calling for General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stock to be on the rise in 2022, as the automaker publicly revealed of its electric pickup Chevrolet Silverado this week before it goes on sale in early 2023.

The Bears

"Cathie Wood Sharply Lowers Remaining Exposure In JD And This Chinese E-commerce Company," by Rachit Vats looks at how Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sharply lowered its remaining exposure in two Chinese technology companies amid a regulatory crackdown from Beijing. Halving its remaining stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) and shedding about 12% of the total shares it held in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

In "Will Tilray Stock Continue To Drop? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report" Jelena Martinovic writes about the continuing drop in the stock of Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) ahead of its scheduled report on financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adam Eckert writes about UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgrading Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) over concerns about the amount of "front-office/sales and marketing" technology spend that pulled forward over the last two years in "Why Salesforce Shares Are Trading Lower Today."

