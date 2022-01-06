QQQ
-0.27
384.56
-0.07%
BTC/USD
-324.92
43126.21
-0.75%
DIA
-1.76
365.85
-0.48%
SPY
-0.52
468.90
-0.11%
TLT
+ 0.37
142.55
+ 0.26%
GLD
-2.03
171.09
-1.2%

As Rivian Pulls Back Towards IPO Price, What Should Traders Do With The Stock?

byShanthi Rexaline
January 6, 2022 4:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Rivian Pulls Back Towards IPO Price, What Should Traders Do With The Stock?

EV company Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) made its Wall Street debut in early November with a high-profile initial public offering of shares priced at $78. Immediately after its listing, the stock was on a tear and hit a high of $179.47, giving rise to fears of irrational exuberance taking hold.

The rally petered out soon after and selling Rivian shares has intensified in recent sessions, dragging them toward its IPO price.

The Rivian Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Outperform rating and $147 price target on Rivian shares.

The Rivian Thesis: Rivian investors should keep near-term expectations managed, as ramping EV manufacturing follows an extremely difficult path, analyst Jonas said in a note.

Rivian's recent stock weakness has to do with the broader tech sell-off, pushed out R1 delivery schedules of some variants, and the partnership announced between Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA), the analyst said.

Amazon, the analyst noted, has exclusivity on buying EV delivery vans from Rivian through 2025, but the arrangement between the companies do not preclude Amazon from purchasing final mile vans from other OEMs,

In 2022, the analyst expects Rivian accounting for merely 25% of Amazon's final mile van purchases. This is expected to be increased to more than 70% by 2030, he added.

Given that Rivian has never produced and serviced light vehicles at scale, investors should expect problems at the company in the normal course of ramping a new product, Jonas said. Additionally, there are industry-wide supply chain issues that go well beyond microchips, he added.

Related Link: Is Rivian Preparing To Break To the Upside? A Reversal May Be In The Cards

There is an extraordinary scope for things that can and will go wrong while scaling up EV manufacturing, driving volatility, the analyst said. Secondly, there could be quality issues, battery fires, software glitches, delays, bad press and videos and other variables, he added.

The reward, the analyst said, can potentially be far greater than one can imagine.

"Looking through the noise, we are excited about the product, the management, the capability, capitalization and strategic support for Rivian and would use days like today as a buying opportunity," Jonas said.

While 2022 will see ups and downs while in "ramp mode," the analyst said he thinks Rivian is "The One" to be included in any diversified EV portfolio.

RIVN Price Action: At last check Thursday afternoon, Rivian shares were down 2.98% at $87.33.

Related Link: Rivian Gets Maiden Bullish Recommendation Despite Lofty Post-IPO Valuation; 'EV Maker In Catbird's Seat To Take Considerable Market Share'

Photo: Courtesy Rivian

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

8 Trading Themes To Watch In 2022

8 Trading Themes To Watch In 2022

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is on track to finish an unpredictable 2021 near record highs after a third consecutive year of 16%-plus gains for the market. read more
3 Stocks To Play The 'Massive EV Market Opportunity' Heading Into 2022

3 Stocks To Play The 'Massive EV Market Opportunity' Heading Into 2022

The year 2022 will be an inflection point for the EV industry, given the stage is set for massive consumer demand, an analyst at Wedbush said. read more
Tesla Vs. Rivian Vs. Lucid Vs. Fisker Vs. Lordstown Vs. Canoo: How BofA Says The EV Makers Stack Up

Tesla Vs. Rivian Vs. Lucid Vs. Fisker Vs. Lordstown Vs. Canoo: How BofA Says The EV Makers Stack Up

The electric vehicle field, which was once commanded by Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), has become crowded. BofA Securities analyst John Murphy drew up a comparative analysis of the EV stocks in the firm's coverage universe based on 10 criteria. Here are the findings: read more
Why Rivian Analysts Are Largely Bullish: 'EV Maker Could Be The One That Can Challenge Tesla'

Why Rivian Analysts Are Largely Bullish: 'EV Maker Could Be The One That Can Challenge Tesla'

Following a high-profile initial public offering and heady gains in the first few sessions, Rivian Automotive, Inc. read more