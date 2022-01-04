QQQ
-7.38
409.06
-1.84%
BTC/USD
+ 204.66
46650.76
+ 0.44%
DIA
+ 2.23
363.45
+ 0.61%
SPY
-0.90
478.61
-0.19%
TLT
-1.20
145.50
-0.83%
GLD
+ 1.09
167.24
+ 0.65%

Holiday Streaming Wars: ViacomCBS, Spotify Impress In December, While Disney And Netflix Downloads Drop

byWayne Duggan
January 4, 2022 11:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Holiday Streaming Wars: ViacomCBS, Spotify Impress In December, While Disney And Netflix Downloads Drop

Streaming video service leaders Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) are facing unprecedented competition in 2022, and the latest download numbers from BofA Securities suggest ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) service Paramount+ is coming on strong.

The Numbers: On Tuesday, BofA analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said the December streaming service download numbers for Paramount+, Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU), Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) subsidiary HBO were particularly impressive.

Related Link: Is ViacomCBS Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

“Paramount+ registered 2.5mn downloads (+256% Y/Y and +276% 4Q21/4Q20), as it likely benefited from the launch of 1883 (SI) and South Park: The Return of COVID,” Ehrlich said.

BofA reported ViacomCBS downloads were up 48% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, compared to a 6% decline in downloads for Netflix and a 38% drop in Disney service downloads. Overall, Netflix had 18.3 million downloads in December, Disney had 14.7 million downloads and ViacomCBS’s streaming services recorded just 7.4 million downloads.

“Having only launched Paramount+ early 2021, VIAC has displayed early signs of success in their pivot toward streaming and should exit FY21 with a $5bn streaming revenue run rate,” Ehrlich noted.

Music Apps: Music and podcast streaming platform Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) had the most December downloads of any streaming app with 27 million. Spotify’s downloads were up 32% in the fourth quarter and represented about two-thirds of total music app downloads, Ehrlich said.

Benzinga’s Take: Legacy media companies like ViacomCBS must adapt to the new streaming landscape or face a real risk of becoming obsolete in the quickly evolving battle for viewer attention. ViacomCBS is hosting an analyst event in February to discuss its streaming strategy, which could be a positive catalyst for the stock.

Related Link: TikTok Testing Streaming App: Could It Take On YouTube and Twitch For Gaming?

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney? Why BofA Analyst Says Stock Is Heading Higher

Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney? Why BofA Analyst Says Stock Is Heading Higher

A Bank of America analyst has reiterated a Buy rating and a $191 price objective for the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), citing perceived disappointments in the company’s theatrical releases while expressing optimism for its Disney+ streaming service and near-future attendance at its theme parks. read more
4 Disney Analysts Dissect The Mouse's Earnings

4 Disney Analysts Dissect The Mouse's Earnings

Here’s what four analysts who cover Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) had to say about the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, slower growth for Disney+ and what’s ahead for the media giant. read more
Why BofA Remains A Disney Bull Despite Disappointing Q4 Outlook

Why BofA Remains A Disney Bull Despite Disappointing Q4 Outlook

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) guided to global net additions of low-single-digit millions for Disney+ in the fiscal fourth quarter, lower than the Street expectations of around 10 million. However, this does not impact the long-term total subscriber estimates, according to BofA Securities. read more
Should You Buy Fox Stock Now? Analyst Shares 5 Reasons Why

Should You Buy Fox Stock Now? Analyst Shares 5 Reasons Why

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) has significantly lagged the S&P 500 in the past three months, but one analyst has listed at least five reasons why investors should be buying the dip in Fox. read more