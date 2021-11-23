GameStop Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; Zoom Video, Micron Technology And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday, while Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 486 mentions as at press time, followed by videogame retailer GameStop with 481 mentions.

Video conferencing platform Zoom Video and memory chipmaker Micron Technology are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 391 and 266 mentions, respectively.

Apart from graphics chipmaker Nvidia and electric vehicle maker Tesla, the other stocks trending on the forum include payment company PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and exchange-traded fund Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Why It Matters: GameStop continues to see the highest interest on the forum after the videogame retailer revealed its deals for Black Friday, including heavy discounts on video games and gaming accessories.

Zoom Video on Monday reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter but its shares fell more than 6% in the after-hours session as investors worried about slowing growth.

Tesla is seeing high interest on the forum after it was reported that CEO Elon Musk told the Wall Street Journal he will give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a “one star review on Yelp” if the New York-based bank does not withdraw its lawsuit against the electric vehicle maker.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF shares closed almost 0.3% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $467.57, but rose 0.1% in the after-hours session to $468.15.

GameStop shares closed almost 8.2% higher in the regular trading session at $247.55 and further rose 0.5% in the after-hours session to $248.80.

SPDR almost 0.2% lower in the regular trading session at $468.89, but rose less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $469.17.

Zoom Video shares closed 3.6% lower in the regular trading session at $242.28 and further lost 6.3% in the after-hours session to $227.00.

