Jim Cramer Advises Buying Amphenol, Considers This Stock 'Too Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is a "very good read." He mentioned that he also likes Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Cramer said that companies like Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) are facing a lot of heat due to supply chain disruptions, as people think this might impact their production of cars and trucks. He recommended holding onto the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said that he prefers Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) despite the former’s run on Wednesday, as it represents better value than Array.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has held up better than several other SPACs, Cramer said, adding that the stock may not go much lower from here.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) seems "too cheap," Cramer commented. He added that he likes Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) and recommended buying the stock. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is "actually getting better," the "Mad Money" host said.

When asked about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR), Cramer said Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is the best in security solutions.