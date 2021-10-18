Jim Cramer Suggests How To Play Earnings The Week Of October 18

On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said the government’s lifting of the ban on foreign travel and approval of booster shots are great for confidence because COVID-19 is the biggest drag on the economy.

While saying he doesn’t like supermarkets due to their low margins, Cramer noted that Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) keeps expanding its margins, which is why he likes it so much. Albertsons is due to release earnings Monday. “I think let’s stick with this one,” he added.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will “rock the quarter” and has a fabulous drug pipeline, the "Mad Money" host noted.

Among the airlines reporting in the week of Oct. 18, Cramer said United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has become a better play than American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) should report a ton of new subscribers due to the popularity of Squid Game, Cramer said. Ulta Beauty Inc’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) story is “still too good to ignore,” he said.

We need ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) to manufacture more of its high-end chips, the "Mad Money" host said. Their technology is cutting edge and we should look for any indication of how they can solve the chip shortage, he noted.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) made fantastic at-home COVID-19 tests but then the Delta variant hit. Investors should focus on its medical devices, Cramer said.