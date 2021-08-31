fbpx

1847 Goedeker Appoints Albert Fouerti As CEO

byShivani Kumaresan
August 31, 2021 2:05 pm
  • Specialty e-commerce platform 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE:GOEDhas appointed Albert Fouerti as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
  • Fouerti succeeds Doug Moore, who has also stepped down from his position on the company's Board. 
  • Fouerti previously served as CEO of Appliances Connection and President of Goedeker.
  • Fouerti is one of the company's largest stockholders and intends to purchase up to one million dollars of securities to supplement his current stockholdings.
  • Ellery Roberts, who served as Chairman of Goedeker, will assume the Executive Chairman role in anticipation of involvement in certain corporate, non-operational activities.
  • Price Action: GOED shares are trading higher by 11.27% at $3.06 on the last check Tuesday.

