1847 Goedeker Appoints Albert Fouerti As CEO
- Specialty e-commerce platform 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE:GOED) has appointed Albert Fouerti as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
- Fouerti succeeds Doug Moore, who has also stepped down from his position on the company's Board.
- Fouerti previously served as CEO of Appliances Connection and President of Goedeker.
- Fouerti is one of the company's largest stockholders and intends to purchase up to one million dollars of securities to supplement his current stockholdings.
- Ellery Roberts, who served as Chairman of Goedeker, will assume the Executive Chairman role in anticipation of involvement in certain corporate, non-operational activities.
- Price Action: GOED shares are trading higher by 11.27% at $3.06 on the last check Tuesday.
