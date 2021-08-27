GameStop, AMC, Peloton, AST SpaceMobile, Palantir, BlackBerry And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) and AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is the most discussed stock on the forum with 710 mentions over 24 hours, followed by GameStop with 430 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and exercise equipment company Peloton are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 188 and 138 mentions, respectively.

Apart from AST SpaceMobile, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE), Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Why It Matters: AMC Entertainment’s shares fell more than 8% in the regular trading session on Thursday. The movie theatre company continues to see high interest on the forum as institutions have increased their short positions on the company recently.

Peloton Interactive’s shares tumbled more than 6% in the extended session on Thursday after the company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter and forecast first-quarter sales below analysts’ estimates.

Lordstown Motors’ shares surged more than 17% after the company named Daniel Ninivaggi, a former leader of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), as its new CEO.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.6% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $446.26, but rose less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $446.32.

GameStop shares closed almost 2.8% higher in the regular trading session at $205.22, but rose 0.6% in the after-hours session to $206.50.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 8.3% lower in the regular trading session at $40.31, but rose almost 1% in the after-hours session to $40.71.

