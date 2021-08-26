 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood Buying Back Into Chinese Stocks: 3 Names Added To Ark Funds
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
After cutting huge positions of Chinese stocks across the Ark Funds ETFs, Cathie Wood is getting back in with three names added Wednesday.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said she was keeping an “open mind” about Chinese stocks.

“Well, I would say in any of the areas we’re looking at right now, the multiple structure, the valuation structure of those companies is down and probably not going to come back very quickly, may even go down more,” Wood said.

Wood was more optimistic than pessimistic about Chinese stocks during an Ark Invest-led webinar and said that there were interesting companies in the innovation space.

Related Link: Cathie Wood Further Trims Stakes In Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo Amid Heightened Concerns Over US-China Trade

Adding Back Chinese Names: Over the past month, Ark Invest has unloaded large positions of Chinese names across multiple funds.

The Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) holds no positions in several of the fund’s former largest Chinese-related stock names.

Wednesday’s Ark position buy and sell notification showed the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) bought three Chinese names for the first time in weeks.

ARKF added 234,835 shares of Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY), 75,593 shares of Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) and 58,946 shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).

This came after the most recent transaction by Ark was selling 171,400 shares of Tencent on Aug. 16.

JD.com, Pinduoduo and Tencent are currently the 18th, 26th and 27th largest positions in ARKF representing 2.1%, 1.3% and 1.2% of assets in the ETF respectively.

This could be the start of several Ark Funds ETFs holding large positions in several of the top Chinese names. This could signal a belief by Wood that the Chinese names have become oversold and are considered bargains.

Photo by Ezreal Zhang on Unsplash

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

