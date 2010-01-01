Neer Varshney

Neer Varshney

Benzinga Editor

About
Neer leads the overnight desk at Benzinga.
AI Triumphs EVs? Tesla Vs. Nvidia Charts Paint Stark Picture, Analysts Expect Trend To Continue
AI Triumphs EVs? Tesla Vs. Nvidia Charts Paint Stark Picture, Analysts Expect Trend To Continue
Infosys Guidance Scare: Why Some Analysts Still See Share Price Going Higher
Infosys Guidance Scare: Why Some Analysts Still See Share Price Going Higher
Infosys share price is stabilising in Monday's trading after the major rout seen post-earnings late last week.
Why Are ITC Shares Shooting Up Today?
Why Are ITC Shares Shooting Up Today?
Gautam Adani&#39;s Companies Bleed At Stock Market After US Short-Seller&#39;s Bombshell Report
Gautam Adani's Companies Bleed At Stock Market After US Short-Seller's Bombshell Report
The publicly-listed companies of the conglomerate run by India's richest person Gautam Adani are seeing a rough day at the bourses amid a short seller report.
Adani Group Says &#39;Shocked&#39; By US Short Seller&#39;s Report: &#39;Malicious Combination&#39; Of Misinformation And Baseless Allegations
Adani Group Says 'Shocked' By US Short Seller's Report: 'Malicious Combination' Of Misinformation And Baseless Allegations
Adani Green, Several Other Group Stocks See Plunge Deepen As Fight With Short Seller Takes &#39;India Growth Story&#39; Turn
Adani Green, Several Other Group Stocks See Plunge Deepen As Fight With Short Seller Takes 'India Growth Story' Turn
What To Expect From Adani Group Stocks When Market Opens Monday
What To Expect From Adani Group Stocks When Market Opens Monday
Gautam Adani Falls Below Bill Gates, Warren Buffett On World Rich List Amid Stock Market Rout
Gautam Adani Falls Below Bill Gates, Warren Buffett On World Rich List Amid Stock Market Rout
Gautam Adani&#39;s Companies Suffer Bloodbath Friday As Market Seems To Sideline Rebuttal
Gautam Adani's Companies Suffer Bloodbath Friday As Market Seems To Sideline Rebuttal
Gautam Adani Explores Legal Action Against Short Seller Hindenburg In India, US
Gautam Adani Explores Legal Action Against Short Seller Hindenburg In India, US
India's Adani Group said that it's exploring legal options against short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can&#39;t &#39;Comprehend&#39; Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus in an open letter on Reddit this week addressed the heightened interest in the cryptocurrency he cre
Voyager Assets, Customer Accounts To Be Acquired By FTX In $1.4B Deal
Voyager Assets, Customer Accounts To Be Acquired By FTX In $1.4B Deal
FTX US, the cryptocurrency exchange led by Sam Bankman-Fried, has won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGVQ), the latter said in a statement late Monday.
Amazon&#39;s Challenge Against &#39;Burdensome&#39; Jeff Bezos Testimony In Unfair-Practices Probe Rejected By FTC
Amazon's Challenge Against 'Burdensome' Jeff Bezos Testimony In Unfair-Practices Probe Rejected By FTC
The U.S.
Cathie Wood Cuts Another $32M From Healthcare Company Following Amazon-Linked Rumors
Cathie Wood Cuts Another $32M From Healthcare Company Following Amazon-Linked Rumors
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold 1,102,797 shares in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), valued at $32.3 million, via two of its key exchange-traded funds.
Alibaba, Nio And Peers Shoot Up In Hong Kong As APAC Markets Remain Upbeat
Alibaba, Nio And Peers Shoot Up In Hong Kong As APAC Markets Remain Upbeat
The Hang Seng Index was up 1.1% in early trading on Tuesday morning, as Asia-Pacific markets mostly remained buoyant.
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $459,520 In Bitcoin-Linked Stock On The Dip
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $459,520 In Bitcoin-Linked Stock On The Dip
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 7,198 shares in Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) on Wednesday, estimated to be worth $459,520.
Bill Ackman Exits Netflix Stock After $400M Loss
Bill Ackman Exits Netflix Stock After $400M Loss
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management exited its position in Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Wednesday, the billionaire hedge fund manager told shareholders in a letter.
Elon Musk Began Buying Twitter Shares In January: How He Built His Stake (Graph)
Elon Musk Began Buying Twitter Shares In January: How He Built His Stake (Graph)
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk first bought shares in Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) on Jan. 31, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Elon Musk Discloses 9.2% Stake In Twitter Weeks After Criticizing Algorithm: What You Need To Know
Elon Musk Discloses 9.2% Stake In Twitter Weeks After Criticizing Algorithm: What You Need To Know
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has acquired a 9.2% stake in social media company Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), a 13G SEC filing from the latter revealed early Monday.
Zelenskyy At Grammys, Tesla Hits Milestone, Will Smith Fallout And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Zelenskyy At Grammys, Tesla Hits Milestone, Will Smith Fallout And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Here is a quick roundup of five stories you may have missed from the weekend.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved