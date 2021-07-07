Oracle And CarMax Lead The SPY Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday after the 10-year treasury yield fell to its lowest level since February at 1.3%.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.35% to $434.46

(NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.35% to $434.46 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.32% to $346.92

(NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.32% to $346.92 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.21% to $360.95

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Wednesday.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

The S&P 500 is now up nearly 95% from its March 2020 lows, and it’s understandable why some investors may be getting a bit uneasy about the big run after the S&P 500 tacked on another 14.4% gain in the first half of 2021… Read More

Cannabis stocks tend to hibernate during the summer and giants Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have lulled into a sleepy sideways action… Read More

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are on a record run, having picked up momentum in recent sessions. The rally seems to have caught the attention of the WallStreetBets trader community, as evident from the increased chatter among users… Read More