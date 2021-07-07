fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.76
359.43
+ 0.21%
DIA
+ 1.15
344.67
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.59
431.34
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 1.30
145.44
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.42
+ 0.42%

Oracle And CarMax Lead The SPY Higher Wednesday

byHenry Khederian
July 7, 2021 4:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Oracle And CarMax Lead The SPY Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday after the 10-year treasury yield fell to its lowest level since February at 1.3%.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.35% to $434.46
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.32% to $346.92
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.21% to $360.95

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Wednesday.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

The S&P 500 is now up nearly 95% from its March 2020 lows, and it’s understandable why some investors may be getting a bit uneasy about the big run after the S&P 500 tacked on another 14.4% gain in the first half of 2021… Read More

Cannabis stocks tend to hibernate during the summer and giants Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have lulled into a sleepy sideways action… Read More

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are on a record run, having picked up momentum in recent sessions. The rally seems to have caught the attention of the WallStreetBets trader community, as evident from the increased chatter among users… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

AMC, Didi, AMD — 3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

These stocks saw high retail investor interest on social media at press time early Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC): The theatrical exhibition company hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a retail investor favorite this year. read more

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry — Stocks Seeing Highest WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Trading Week

Heading into a new trading week, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: read more

Micron, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Or Intel? One Semiconductor Stock Emerged As Clear Winner In 2021 First-Half Gains

Amid the ongoing semiconductor shortages that have plagued the global automotive, smartphone and appliance chip supplies since last year, shares of the companies making those chips have done well in the first half of 2021. read more

Virgin Galactic Joins Clover Health, AMC, Wish, AMD Among Top WallStreetBets Interests

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) have joined Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: read more