Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday
U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94
- The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.76% to $433.72
Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) were among the top gainers.
IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) were among the top losers for the DIA.
Elsewhere On The Street
