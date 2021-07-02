fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.13
350.44
+ 1.16%
DIA
+ 1.65
344.71
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 3.39
427.05
+ 0.79%
TLT
+ 0.82
143.35
+ 0.57%
GLD
+ 1.02
165.18
+ 0.61%

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

byHenry Khederian
July 2, 2021 4:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.76% to $433.72

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) were among the top gainers.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

On Friday morning, Iceberg Research announced it had taken a short position in AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) Iceberg said options traders have lost money due to the stock trading sideways for the month of June… Read More

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares were trading lower Friday after China announced a cybersecurity review days after the stock went public… Read More
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained tangled up in a tight range. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the leaders of the crypto pack, have been in long periods of consolidation… Read More

