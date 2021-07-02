Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.76% to $433.72

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) were among the top gainers.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

