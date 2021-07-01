fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.14
354.29
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 1.42
343.53
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 2.42
425.64
+ 0.57%
TLT
-0.18
144.53
-0.12%
GLD
+ 0.61
165.02
+ 0.37%

Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Thursday

byHenry Khederian
July 1, 2021 4:09 pm
U.S. indices are trading higher following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $354.57
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.41% to $346.36
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.55% to $430.43

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ:FB), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Robinhood filed its S1 on Thursday, which breaks down how much revenue it has, how much cryptocurrency it's hodling and how big of an impact market makers play into its financial performance… Read More

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares traded slightly higher on Thursday after the company announced a new CFO on Wednesday… Read More

Although Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is playing catch-up with its cloud rival Amazon, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, the software giant is slowly and steadily making strong inroads, according to a Street analyst… Read More

